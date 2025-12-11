Aston Villa vs FC Basel Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Europa League In India?

Aston Villa will face off against FC Basel in an Europa League encounter at St. Jakob-Park. The Midland side has won four out of their five match in Europe so far.

Unai Emery's side has been consistent both on European and domestic fronts. They defeated reigning league leaders Arsenal in the last game and will seek to replicate their momentum against Basel. They are currently third in the Europa League standings and can unlock a knockout berth with a win.

Villa have won 13 out of their last 15 matches, and given their current form, it should be a walk in the park.

Aston Villa vs FC Basel, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming Details

When will the Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Where will the Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match will take place at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

What time will the Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match start?

The Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match?

The Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 1 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs FC Basel UEFA Europa League 2025-2026 match?