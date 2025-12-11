Updated 11 December 2025 at 21:09 IST
Saudi Pro League Chief Teases Mohamed Salah's Future, Confirms Interest In Liverpool Star Amid Uncertainty
Saudi Pro League Chief Executive Omar Mugharbel has confirmed the league's interest in acquiring Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's service.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Mohamed Salah's uncertain Liverpool future has allowed multiple clubs to hover around the Egyptian star. Salah's public outburst after the 3-3 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League has been the talk of the town. In a rant during a media interaction. Salah accused the club of throwing him under the bus and insisted his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot had broken.
Saudi Pro League Chief Confirms Mohamed Salah Interest
Salah hadn't started the last three games in the Premier League, and after his public fallout, he was also dropped from the squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan. Salah penned a new two-year deal this year, but his current stance has linked him with a move outside the club.
Saudi Pro League Omar Mugharbel confirmed the league's intention to entice the Liverpool star. At the World Football Summit in Riyadh, he said, "Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players.
"For sure Salah is one of them [a target]."
Saudi Pro League Clubs Would Need Assurance From Mohamed Salah
Liverpool rejected a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club. But as per reports, Al Hilal could launch a swoop for the 33-year-old. Sky Sports reported that Saudi Pro League clubs would only advance with further talks after getting assurance from Salah that he will be interested in playing in Saudi Arabia.
Salah still remains a bright prospect, and he could follow the footsteps of his former Liverpool colleagues Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who went on to join the Saudi Pro League. Salah is also scheduled to leave for the AFCON in a few days. Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr Saudi Pro League has become a hub for established players, and Salah could very much enhance the quality of the league.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 21:09 IST