Saudi Pro League Chief Teases Mohamed Salah's Future, Confirms Interest In Liverpool Star Amid Uncertainty

Mohamed Salah's uncertain Liverpool future has allowed multiple clubs to hover around the Egyptian star. Salah's public outburst after the 3-3 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League has been the talk of the town. In a rant during a media interaction. Salah accused the club of throwing him under the bus and insisted his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot had broken.

Saudi Pro League Chief Confirms Mohamed Salah Interest

Salah hadn't started the last three games in the Premier League, and after his public fallout, he was also dropped from the squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan. Salah penned a new two-year deal this year, but his current stance has linked him with a move outside the club.

Saudi Pro League Omar Mugharbel confirmed the league's intention to entice the Liverpool star. At the World Football Summit in Riyadh, he said, "Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players.

"For sure Salah is one of them [a target]."

Advertisement

Saudi Pro League Clubs Would Need Assurance From Mohamed Salah

Liverpool rejected a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club. But as per reports, Al Hilal could launch a swoop for the 33-year-old. Sky Sports reported that Saudi Pro League clubs would only advance with further talks after getting assurance from Salah that he will be interested in playing in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement