Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Match In India?

FC Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao in the first Spanish Super Cup semifinal at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah. The Catalans got the better of Athletic Club in this same fixture and will seek to replicate their results.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in an epic El Clasico in the Spanish Super Cup final last term and could face their archrivals in the summit clash should they both win their semifinal matches. A hard-fought win over Athletic Bilbao should be a reality check for the Catalans, who could take the first step towards the first trophy of the season.

Athletic have displayed a mixed bag of results this term, but they can always take on their opponents through surprises.

Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal Match Take Place?

The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal match will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Where Will The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal Match Take Place?

The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

What Time Will The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal Match Start?

The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where Can You Watch The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal Match On Live TV?

The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?

The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup semifinal match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.