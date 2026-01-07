Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner Addresses Manchester United Rumours After Ruben Amorim Exit

Patrick Dorgu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle in Manchester | Image: AP

Manchester United have been in dire search of a manager since they parted ways with Rube Amorim on Monday. The Red Devils appointed Darren Fletcher on an interim basis, and the former Man United midfielder will take charge when they take on Burnley in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner Responded To Manchester United Links

United have improved their display and are currently 6th in the Premier League table. They have scored the 3rd most goals in the league while also netting the most number of goals from set-piece situations since the start of the season. Amorim exited the club after a topsy and turvy 18 months reign. The decision came after United played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the top flight.

A number of managers have been linked with the coveted Unikted job, and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is one of them. The Austrian led the Eagles to an FA Cup title but hasn't put pen to paper on a new contract. Ahead of Palace's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa, Glasner insisted he doesn't want to speak about any other clubs and is fully committed towards his job.

"In my [Palace] contract, [is] one paragraph, I tell you, [that] I am not allowed to bet, and I don’t look at it [the odds].

"I cannot also give insider information, because then I am also breaking my contract.

“I am Crystal Palace manager and I just think it makes no sense, and is also wasted time for you to ask me any more questions, so I don’t talk about any other club than Crystal Palace.”

Ruben Amorim's Explosive Press Conference Ignited Controversy

There had been reports of possible intrusion from the Manchester United hierarchy since Amorim tweaked his setup to a four-man defence from his traditional three-man backline. After the Leeds United match, the Portuguese manager delivered a subtle message that he would not back down under outside interference and would not leave his position.