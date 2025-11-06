Atlanta United Hire Coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino A Year After He Left Inter Miami And Lionel Messi

Atlanta United is bringing back Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach, signing him through the 2027 season.

Atlanta made the announcement on Thursday, re-hiring the man who led the team to the Major League Soccer title in 2018 and was named coach of the year.

“This moment is not about revisiting the past but about looking ahead and building a new foundation while embracing the continuing evolution of what it takes to contend in MLS on a regular basis,” team owner Arthur M. Blank said.

Martino left Inter Miami nearly a year ago, citing personal reasons after one season with the club. He has won 11 trophies on the club and international level in North America, South America and Europe.

Advertisement

Miami hired him in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the team. He coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina’s national team before reuniting with him in South Florida.

Inter Miami was 26-9-12 in MLS regular-season matches in the Martino era, plus won the club's first two trophies: the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters Shield as the best MLS regular season team in 2024.