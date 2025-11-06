FC Barcelona’s First Practice At Renovated Camp Nou Stadium Draws 23,000 Fans

The wait for FC Barcelona fans has come to an end as the renovated Camp Nou Stadium is ready to host football matches. Barcelona haven't played a match at their home ground since May 2023.

First Practice At Camp Nou To Be Held On Friday

After a number of delays. The Catalan giants are finally very close to hosting their first home game in front of their fans at Camp Nou. The club has confirmed that all 23000 tickets for the open-door training season have been sold out. An official statement read, "The tickets for the open door training session by the FC Barcelona men's football first team on Friday 7 November at Spotify Camp Nou have sold out without a few days of going on sale.

The great excitement generated by the return home to see the team in action means that the 23,000 capacity has been reached with fans situated in the Main Stand and Gol Sud as dictated by Phase 1A of the stadium redevelopment."

Tickets for the practice cost 5 euros ($6) for club members and 10 euros ($12) for others. Work on the renovated stadium was supposed to be finished by November 2024. But multiple delays hampered the process and after one year the club is finally getting ready to host the senior team.

When Will FC Barcelona Play Their First Match At Renovated Camp Nou?

An estimated cost of $1.3 billion was spent on the stadium to extend the capacity to 100,000-105,000. President Joao Laporta confirmed that the first match at the stadium could be hosted on November 22 against Athletic Club, or on November 29 against Alavés.

As quoted by beIN Sports, he said, “Everything is ready, and now we will carry out a public test to confirm it. Unless something unexpected happens, the return will take place on November 22 or 29."