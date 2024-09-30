Published 06:30 IST, September 30th 2024
Atletico equalizes late against Real Madrid in derby interrupted after objects thrown on the field
Ángel Correa scored in stoppage time and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in a tense Spanish league derby that was interrupted for about 15 minutes in the second half after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP
