Atletico Madrid's Latest Julian Alvarez Update Includes A Fresh Dig At FC Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's stance on Julián Álvarez is now official: The Argentina star will not be sold to FC Barcelona.

The back-and-forth between the clubs over Álvarez has made it the transfer saga of the summer in European soccer.

But Atlético released a statement Thursday, saying its board of directors “have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club’s decision to not negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to Barcelona.”

“Atlético Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner," the statement read. "We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.”

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Premier League champion Arsenal is also reportedly interested in signing Álvarez, whose buyout clause is reportedly 500 million euros ($582 million).

Yet Atlético's statement intimated that he won't be going anywhere.

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“Atlético Madrid trust that our player will understand the decision and will remain focused on helping the club achieve its goals,” it read, “just as he has done during the two seasons he has been defending our colors.”

Álvarez was left out of Atletico’s squad for the Spanish league opener and was booed by the team’s fans in its second match Sunday, when he came on as a substitute.