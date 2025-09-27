Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga: Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Real Madrid in the upcoming Madrid derby at La Liga, on Saturday, September 27, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The match between the two heavyweights is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 PM IST.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have faced each other 53 times. However, it's the Los Blancos who have an edge over Atletico in terms of head-to-head stats. Real Madrid clinched 22 wins while La Rojas sealed 14 victories. Meanwhile, 17 matches in the Madrid derby ended in a draw.

Atletico Madrid have clinched just two wins in their previous five fixtures, and have suffered one defeat. La Rojas are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last match. Atletico Madrid hold eighth place on the standings with nine points and a goal difference of +2.

On the other hand, Real Madrid stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 18 points and have a +11 goal difference. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their previous five matches. Los Blancos are coming into this match after sealing a 4-1 win over Levante in La Liga on September 24.

Real Madrid have scored 12 goals in their last five matches, while Atletico Madrid netted nine goals in their previous five fixtures. Kylian Mbappe's presence in the Playing Eleven will give Los Merengues an edge in the upcoming season since the French international is the current top goal scorer in the competition. Mbappe has netted seven goals in La Liga 2025-2026.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

