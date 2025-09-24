'We Really Miss Him': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Drops Big Update On Kai Havertz's Injury Ahead Of Crucial Port Vale Game

After Liverpool, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal look like another favourites to win the 2025/26 season of the Premier League. After 10 points and three wins from their last five games, Arsenal are currently on the second spot. Arsenal will now lock horns with Newcastle United next on September 28, during matchweek six. Arsenal are currently without the services of Kai Havertz who picked up an injury during training last month and has remained on the sidelines ever since.

Mikel Arteta Gives Fresh Update On Kai Havertz's Injury

Arsenal will like to believe that they missed an opportunity in their game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Gunners had hosted City at the Emirates and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Unfortunately for Arsenal, Havertz was sidelined for the majority of 2024-25 campaign owing to hamstring issues.

The 26-year-old German footballer had come off the bench during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United but he ended up picking another knee injury during a training session last month. While speaking to the media ahead of matchweek 6, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that Havertz's recovery is still in the early phases.

"With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen," he said. "We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he’s progressing pretty well," said the Gunners boss.

Arsenal's Injury Issues Continue