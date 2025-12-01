Augsburg Parts Ways With Coach Sandro Wagner After Poor Start To German Season

Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner’s first head coaching stint is over.

Augsburg and the 38-year-old Wagner parted ways on Monday after five defeats in six games and a disappointing start to the season.

The Bundesliga club said in a statement that the decision to let him go came after “open talks” between Wagner, Augsburg’s managing director Michael Ströll, and sports director Benni Weber.

Wagner, who was previously Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant, took over in Augsburg in May for his first top-tier coaching job.

But it didn’t go to plan with Augsburg losing eight of its 12 Bundesliga games so far — the team slumped to a 3-0 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday when the damage was done before the break — while it was also knocked out of the German Cup by second-division side Bochum.

