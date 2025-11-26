Ballon D’or Winner Dembélé Returns To PSG Squad For Champions League Match After Calf Injury

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé is set to make his return from a left calf injury after being included in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Tottenham.

Dembélé has not played since he had to come off midway through the first half of PSG’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the competition on Nov. 4.

Dembélé had only recently returned following a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

PSG, which has been blighted by injuries this season, will still be without Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who sprained his left ankle during the loss to Bayern Munich. Forward Désiré Doué is also sidelined after tearing a muscle in his right thigh last month.

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties when they met in August in the UEFA Super Cup, securing the French club’s fifth trophy of 2025.

