Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal will square off against Bayern Munich in their forthcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture on Thursday, November 27, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. As of now, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have locked horns against each other 12 times. Out of which, the Gunners sealed three wins, and the German club clinched six victories. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw. The last time Arsenal and Bayern Munich faced each other was in 2024, and the Munich-based club sealed a 1-0 win over the Gunners.

Arsenal had a great start to the 2025-2026 season. The Gunners are unbeaten in their previous five matches, with four wins and a draw. Arsenal are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on November 23. Arsenal hold the second place on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with 12 points from four matches.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are standing in the top spot with 12 points from four matches. Munich are too unbeaten in their last five matches. Bayern Munich are coming into this match after a 6-2 victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Where Will The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What Time Will The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Match Start?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where Can You Watch The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?