Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Thrilling El Clasico, Now One Win Away From Clinching La Liga Title

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling El Clasico encounter for the ages at the Camp Nou on Sunday (May 11) that also all but ended the La Liga title race in the home side's favour.

Goals from Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were enough to counter a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick as Barcelona moved 7 points clear of Real at the top of the table.

This means that Barca need to only win one of their next three games against Espanyol, Villareal or Athletic Bilbao to be crowned champions of Spain.

Real could have kept the title race alive with a win or even a draw but now face the prospect of a trophyless season while Barcelona are on course for a domestic double, having beaten Real to the Copa del Rey title recently.

Mbappe Gives Real Dream Start

They made the perfect start too, as Mbappe won and converted a penalty in the fifth minute and then doubled Real's lead in the 14th.

Yet a goal from Eric Garcia, when he headed home from close range after a corner, opened the floodgates for the home side.

The 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal equalised with an absolutely top drawer effort in the 32nd minute, curling one in from the edge of the box.

Raphinha would add another just two minutes later and then yet another at the stroke of half-time to ensure Barca went into the half with a 4-2 lead.

Barca Thrive in Chaos

Yet although only one official goal was added in the second half, there could have been so many more.

Mbappe won another penalty that was then correctly overturned as the French forward had dived to win the spot kick.

But he pulled one back with 20 minutes to go and set up a chaotic last 20 minutes. Real thought they had an equaliser from a corner only for Mbappe to be judged offside in the build-up.

And Fermin Lopez won the ball in a dangerous position and slammed home what he thought was a fifth, only for the goal to be ruled out after VAR detected a handball from him in the build-up.