SCENARIOS: How Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest Can Still Qualify for The UEFA Champions League

Which 5 Premier League teams will be in the Champions League next season? | Image: PTI

With two game weeks left in the Premier League 2024-25 season, the race for the UEFA Champions League spots is heating up. Liverpool have already confirmed their spot in the next season having won the domestic title, and Arsenal in second place are also in a very good position.

However, the same cannot be said about the team's in third, fourth and fifth right now - Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

In fact, as things stand, there are 5 teams in contention for 3 league places.

Newcastle, City And Chelsea Have Control of Their Situations

The three teams who know exactly what they have to do going into the last two weeks of the season are Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea.

All they need to do are win their remaining two games and they will be guaranteed to play in Europe's premier continental competition regardless of what happens around them.

The points gap isn't a lot, but two wins for all these teams keeps them in their respective positions come the end of the season.

For Newcastle, even a win and a draw will get them to 70 points and guarantee them a spot - because neither of Chelsea, Aston Villa, or Nottingham Forest can overhaul that points tally.

Tough Situation for Villa and Forest

But it is toughest perhaps for Villa and Forest, who not only need to win but also hope other results go their way.

Villa have two games coming up against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - given both teams will be competing in the Europa League final, this may well work in Villa's favour.

However, they will also need Chelsea and Forest to drop points in at least one of their remaining two games.

The situation is somewhat easier for Forest, given one of two teams they will play are Chelsea - whom they can take points off and make life easier. They will also have to beat West Ham in their other remaining game for this to become a reality.