In a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Barcelona, with an aggregate score of 6-4. Raphinha opened the scoring for PSG in the 12th minute, followed by goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, and a Kylian Mbappé brace including a penalty in the 61st and 89th minute. Ronald Araújo received a red card for Barcelona in the 29th minute, shaping the dynamics of the game. PSG showcased superior stats with 21 shots, 68% possession, and 9 corners, ultimately emerging victorious at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Fans react as PSG humiliate Barcelona at their home in the UCL quarterfinals

In the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match on Tuesday night, Kylian Mbappe's outstanding performance guided PSG to a decisive 4-1 victory against Barcelona, guaranteeing their place in the semifinals.



As the final whistle blew, supporters all over the world took to social media to express their joy, applauding PSG's victory and praising Mbappe for an incredible performance and some trolled FC Barcelona for bottling their first leg lead. The following is an overview of their responses to X:

U took off the one player that kept PSG from attacking and left a dead wood Lewa. We lost this game, they didn't beat us. His terrible decision led to the second goal. PSG had no answer and why didn't we bring on Christensen over Inigo Martinez ? Only Ter Stergen, Koundé,… — You Already Know! ⚽️🎼🎮 (@mrblingsmadehit) Y’all had one job ONE JOB AND IT WAS TO KEEP THE LEAD AND PLAY DEFENSE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ohgaq0WWmv — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) Dembele owned you. pic.twitter.com/2BWDFQc0dB — 𝖀𝕯𝖄!🐬💙 (@udyszn) Barcelona fans are in Spain, but the S is silent 😂😂😂😂 — MALEX (@Denatureboii) Xavi has more red cards than trophies for Barcelona as a manager pic.twitter.com/1pSQ8oEpBK — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) Kylian Mbappe has the Barca fans rattled already 🤣📷 pic.twitter.com/7fLKuCNx9Y — Mukarram khan (@Mukarramkhan101) Mbappe scoring against Barca for fun, as he will do in the next years for Madrid! 🙃👀 — Manchester United Forever (@Utd_Forever7)

Kylian Mbappe has continued to display his extraordinary talent in the 2023–24 campaign, scoring an astounding 41 goals in just 42 games. With this incredible accomplishment, he becomes the first player in the top five European leagues to score 40 goals this year. Interestingly, he scored eight of these goals in the Champions League, which cemented his record as the top scorer in Europe's top club competition. To further add to his collection of accomplishments, Mbappe broke Edison Cavani's record last season to become PSG's all-time top goal scorer. Mbappe has now surpassed Cavani, who had scored 200 goals for the French team, by scoring an incredible 251 goals for PSG. In the unforgettable win over Barcelona, Mbappe spectacularly accomplished this milestone, solidifying his place in football history.