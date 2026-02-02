Barcelona Issue Injury Update On Raphinha; Left-Winger To Miss Copa Del Rey Against Albacete

Barcelona won 3-1 against Elche earlier this weekend, and while it was an impressive performance by the Catalan club, it was far from being a perfect night for the La Liga leaders. Barcelona were forced to substitute two of their starting XI players halfway through the match due to injury concerns.

Raphinha was taken off at half-time after muscle discomfort and was replaced by Marcus Rashford, who went on to score the third goal for Barcelona. Additionally, Jules Kounde was also substituted off after appearing to suffer a muscle problem.

Following their win on Saturday, on February 2, 2026, Barcelona issued an update on Raphinha and shared that the player will likely be sidelined for a week due to an injury he picked up against Elche.

Raphinha To Be Sidelined For A Week

Barcelona are set to face Albacete for their quarterfinal clash in the Copa del Rey on February 4, 2026. The left-winger is expected to miss the upcoming clash after a strain in the adductor muscle in his right thigh.

In an official statement, Barcelona shared, "The first team player, Raphinha, has a strain in the adductor muscle in his right thigh. The players will miss the game against Albacete as a precaution, and their recovery time will be a week. A key player for Hansi Flick, Raphinha has made 22 appearances this season, scoring 13 goals as well as bringing his work rate and energy to Barça's pressing game."

Barcelona are currently bidding for their third La Liga title in four years and are 1st in the league table with one point ahead of arch-rival Real Madrid.

Raphinha's Season So Far