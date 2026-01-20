Barcelona Issue Injury Updates On Ferran Torres And Raphinha Ahead Of Slavia Prague Champions League Clash

Barcelona have been dealt a heavy injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Slavia Prague. The La Liga club needs a win in the Champions League at all costs to keep their top-eight hopes alive. However, they would have to do this while missing some key players in the forward line.

On January 20, 2026, the Catalan club provided injury updates on key players Ferran Torres and Raphinha. While Raphinha has been cleared by the medical team to travel to the Czech Republic, Ferran Torres has been ruled out for at least 10 days due to a hamstring injury. Torres, alongside Lamine Yamal, who is out due to suspension, will miss the match against Slavia Prague.

Ferran Torres Set To Miss Out Champions League Clash Against Slavia Prague

Ferran Torres has sustained an injury to the semimembranosus muscle of his right leg and is expected to be sidelined for 10 days. This means the Spaniard will be in the Champions League matches against Slavia Prague and Copenhagen, as well as the La Liga clash against Real Oviedo at home.

In their statement, Barcelona shared, "Raphinha has been given the medical all-clear, while Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg and will be unavailable, with an estimated recovery time of around ten days."

If the player's recovery goes smoothly, he might return for the away match against Elche on January 31, 2026, and also be a part of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Albacete.

Raphinha Makes A Return To The Squad