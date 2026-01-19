Updated 19 January 2026 at 21:31 IST
Manchester City Complete Signing Of Marc Guehi; English Defender Jumps Ships From Palace For Reported £20 Million
Manchester City signed England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20M, bolstering injury-hit defence; ex-Palace captain joins amid City’s costly rebuild and Premier League legal case.
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City completed the signing of England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a reported 20 million pounds ($26.7 million) on Monday, bolstering the team's options amid a run of big injuries at center back.
Guehi, who would have been a free agent at the end of the season, almost joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed.
City has now sneaked in to sign him, making its move while manager Pep Guardiola is without center backs Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones because of injuries.
Guehi, who was Palace's captain, became the second signing by City this month after winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a reported $87 million.
A product of Chelsea's academy, Guehi has played for Palace since joining from Swansea in 2021 and is now a regular starter for England.
He didn't feature for Palace in its 2-1 loss at Sunderland on Saturday because he was tying up his move to City. The timing of the transfer angered Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who said his squad feels “abandoned” by the club's board.
Guehi's arrival continues City's expensive rebuild over the last 12 months while the club awaits the verdict of a massive, long-running legal case with the Premier League.
City spent around an estimated $200 million in each of the winter and summer transfer windows in 2025, and already more than $100 million this month.
