Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends: From Live Streaming, Timing To Squads And All You Need To Know

India is set to host the most anticipated exhibition match of the history between Real Madrid Legends and Barcelona Legends on Sunday, April 6th. The legendary El Clasico will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. Legendary Spanish defender Carles Puyol will be leading FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Luis Figo will don the captain's hat for the Los Blancos in Mumbai. For Real Madrid, Pepe, Michael Owen, and Kiko Casilla will be playing, among others. Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez, Rivaldo, and Patrick Kluivert will take the field for the Catalan club in the exhibition clash.

Here's All You Need To Know About Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends: Live Streaming

Where will the Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Exhibition match be played?

The exhibition match between Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When will Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Exhibition match be played?

The exhibition match between Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends will be played on Sunday, April 6th, at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Exhibition match Live Telecast in India?

The exhibition match between Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends Exhibition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends live streaming of the exhibition match in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends Exhibition in India on JioHotstar app and website.

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends: Full Squads

Barcelona Legends: Carles Puyol (Captain), Xavi Hernandez, Rivaldo, Patrick Kluivert, Javier Saviola, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Roberto Trashorras, Ludovic Giuly.