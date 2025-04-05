Premier League: Arsenal's Title Ambitions All But Dashed After 1-1 Draw vs Everton, Currently Trail Liverpool By 11 Points

Arsenal's slim hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool and mount a title challenge faded badly after they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (April 5).

Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners the lead with 10 minutes to go in the first half but Illiman Ndiaye equalised in the start of the second half with a well-taken penalty.

This was a good result for The Toffees, as they are now 15 points clear off the relegation zone. But for Arsenal, they currently sit 11 points adrift of Liverpool in second place and their title run appears all but over - again.

Trossard Gives Arsenal Lead

Arsenal dominated the possession for most of the first half, but Everton also fashioned a few chances and at one point both teams had 2 shots each - but crucially, no goals scored.

All that changed when Raheem Sterling, the on-loan Chelsea winger, went on a mazy run and laid the ball off to Trossard, who finished with a low drilled effort in the 35th minute.

The goal prompted a response from Everton, who ramped up their their attacking efforts as the half wore on.

But it was the Gunners who went into half-time with a 1-0 lead, something Everton fans made their displeasure known at with a loud chorus of boos.

Ndiaye Equalises For Everton

Yet the home side did not have to wait long for the equaliser. Jack Harrison was fouled by Myles Lewis-Skelly inside the penalty area and a penalty kick was duly given.

Illiman Ndiaye stepped up to take the spot kick and coolly sent David Raya the wrong way to draw the game level.

The game thereafter oscilated between being attacking and sedate, with Arsenal controlling possession but unable to fashion many big chances.