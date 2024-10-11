Published 22:43 IST, October 11th 2024
Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit
Barcelona failed in a legal case to get a half million-dollar bonus from Zenit St. Petersburg that the Russian soccer club did not have to pay because it was barred from the Champions League following the invasion of Ukraine.
Barcelona President Joan Laporta | Image: AP
