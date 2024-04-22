Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 09:08 IST
FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong leaves 'El Clasico' on a stretcher after right leg injury
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong left the field on a stretcher with a right leg injury sustained late in the first half of the “clasico” against Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
De Jong was hurt in a clash with Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in first-half stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Valverde came in hard for a 50-50 ball and struck De Jong's foot while trying to get to the ball.
De Jong immediately went down and was briefly treated by medical staff before leaving on a stretcher in obvious pain. The score was 1-1 at the time.
The Netherlands midfielder was replaced by Pedri.
Madrid entered the final clasico of the season with an eight-point lead over its rival.
