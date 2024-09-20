Published 06:19 IST, September 20th 2024
Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco
Barcelona's perfect start to the season hit its first stumbling block when defender Eric Garcia was sent off after just 11 minutes at Monaco in the revamped Champions League on Thursday.
Raphinha reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium | Image: AP
