Barcelona superstar FIRES WARNING to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico
Real Madrid are all set to host FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the biggest game on the planet El Clasico in La Liga.
This will mark the third El Clasico of the season with Real Madrid emerging victorious in the first two battles. The first win came back in October when Real Madrid beat Barcelona away 2-1 courtesy two late Jude Bellingham goals. The second time the two teams met was in the Spanish Super Cup finals where Vinicius Jr scored a hattrick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1.
The season's second La Liga El Clasico will have everything on the line as Real Madrid are leading Barcelona by eight points in the league standings. A win for Real Madrid would extend their lead to 11 points and effectively win them the league title. But a loss will mean Barcelona will close the gap to five points, blowing the title race wide open.
Barcelona Star fires warning to Real Madrid
Heading into the Clasico, Barcelona superstar and striker Robert Lewandowski has made it clear what he thinks about the mammoth match.
Speaking to Spanish News outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Robert Lewandowski was confident that Barcelona knows how to beat Real Madrid. “We know how to beat Real Madrid”, said Robert Lewandowski in the buildup to the tie. ]
Robert Lewandowski further said that Real Madrid will not be mentally ready for the encounter after knocking out Manchester City from the UEFA Champions league-quarterfinals on Penalties.
Predicted Lineups for El Clasico
Here are the predicted lineups for the El Clasico
Real Madrid predicted XI: Andriy Lunin (GK), Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal (c), Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
Barcelona predicted XI: Marc Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Joules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Cubarsí, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gündoğan, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
