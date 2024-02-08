Advertisement

In the high-stakes Semi-final encounter of Supercopa de España, Barcelona clashes with Osasuna tomorrow at 12:30 AM. The match guarantees intense action as both teams pursue a coveted spot in the final. With the thrill amplified by the uncertainty of the line-ups, football fans can anticipate an enthralling showdown. Don't miss the live action from Al-Awwal Stadium; Xavi will eye the opportunity to lead his team to victory as the fans await an El-Classico final. Real Madrid have already booked their place in the finals after destroying Atletico Madrid.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played tonight

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid ‌5-3 to book their spot in the finals

Barcelona have a huge chance to play Real Madrid in the final

Also Read: Real Madrid Overpowers Atletico As Griezmann Makes History In 5-3 Supercopa

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place on Friday, January 13th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is one of the home grounds of the SPL's Al-Nassr FC.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match.

Also Read: Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in the UK to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match. The Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming might be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ at 7:00 p.m. GMT

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal: Predicted XI

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Advertisement

Osasuna : Herrera; Areso, Catena, D. Garcia, Pena; Munoz, Moncayola, Oroz; Avila, Budimir, Gomez.