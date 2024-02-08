English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: How to watch Spanish Supercup match in India, UK, USA and UAE?

Barcelona will face Osasuna in ‌the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal match. Check all Spanish Super Cup Live Streaming and Predicted XI details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Barcelona vs Osasuna
Barcelona vs Osasuna | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the high-stakes Semi-final encounter of Supercopa de España, Barcelona clashes with Osasuna tomorrow at 12:30 AM. The match guarantees intense action as both teams pursue a coveted spot in the final. With the thrill amplified by the uncertainty of the line-ups, football fans can anticipate an enthralling showdown. Don't miss the live action from Al-Awwal Stadium; Xavi will eye the opportunity to lead his team to victory as the fans await an El-Classico final. Real Madrid have already booked their place in the finals after destroying Atletico Madrid.

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played tonight 
  • Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid ‌5-3 to book their spot in the finals 
  • Barcelona have a huge chance to play Real Madrid in the final 

Also Read: Real Madrid Overpowers Atletico As Griezmann Makes History In 5-3 Supercopa

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place? 

The Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place on Friday, January 13th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place? 

The Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is one of the home grounds of the SPL's Al-Nassr FC.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match.

Also Read: Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in the UK to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match. The Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming might be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ at 7:00 p.m. GMT

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming of the Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m. ET. 

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Supercopa Semifinal: Predicted XI

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Advertisement

Osasuna : Herrera; Areso, Catena, D. Garcia, Pena; Munoz, Moncayola, Oroz; Avila, Budimir, Gomez.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement