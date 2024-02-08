English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Real Madrid overpowers Atletico as Griezmann makes history in 5-3 Supercopa semifinal loss

Real Madrid destroyed Atletico Madrid in extra time in the Supercopa de España semi-final. Griezmann creates history, but his efforts go in vain.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid
Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid 5-3 in the exciting Supercopa de España semi-final. The victory was ensured by goals from Brahim Díaz, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Joselu, and Antonio Rüdiger. In the meantime, Mario Hermoso, Antoine Griezmann, and an own goal by Antonio Rüdiger tallied for Atlético Madrid.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 in the Supercopa de España semi-final
  • Antoinne Griezmann became ‌the greatest goalscorer for Atletico Madrid 
  • Real Madrid will eye another trophy 

Also Read: Real Madrid beats Atletico 5-3, reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid dominated their city rivals yet again 

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 in a dramatic semi-final that lasted longer than the stipulated 90 minutes, clinching their spot in the Spanish Super Cup final.

After normal time, the match was tied 3-3, but there was a chance that penalties may break the deadlock. But in extra time, Real Madrid proved to be a resilient team. Real Madrid won the match thanks to a late goal from Brahim Diaz, who took advantage of an open net as Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak moved forward in a last-ditch bid to equalize. Stefan Savic of Atletico proved to be the game's important player.

Antonio Rudiger, who scored goals for both sides in the encounter, and Antoine Griezmann made significant contributions. Outstanding skill and surprising goals from defenders Mario Hermoso, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Carvajal were the highlights of the match.

With this victory, Real Madrid's incredible winning run is extended, and it also sets up an interesting final matchup with either Barcelona or Osasuna. The fierce football competition between the two Madrid rivals is expected to continue, especially with the possibility of future matches in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish League.

Also Read: Lazio beats Roma 1-0 in tense capital derby

Antoine Griezmann became the all-time top goal scorer for Atletico Madrid 

Antoine Griezmann became Atletico Madrid's all-time leading goal-scorer in all competitions in the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup match versus Real Madrid.

Griezmann made an important contribution throughout the game, delivering an assist and scoring his team's second goal, which helped Atletico tie the score at 2-2 in the first half. Despite the strong battle that resulted in a 3-3 tie, the match finally went into extra time, with Real Madrid winning 5-3.

Griezmann eclipsed the famous Luis Aragones, who had previously held the record with 173 goals, with his 174th goal for Atletico Madrid in all competitions. Griezmann's goal-scoring adventure with Atletico began with his first term at the club, which lasted from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and saw him score 133 goals in 257 games. Griezmann has added 41 goals to his record from 111 outings since his return to the club in the summer of 2021, cementing his standing as Atletico Madrid's all-time greatest goal-scorer.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

