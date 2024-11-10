sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 16:54 IST, November 10th 2024

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK and Australia

Here's how to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga encounter in India, USA, UK and Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

16:54 IST, November 10th 2024