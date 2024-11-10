Published 16:54 IST, November 10th 2024
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK and Australia
Here's how to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga encounter in India, USA, UK and Australia.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
16:54 IST, November 10th 2024