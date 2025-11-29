Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

German football brings an irresistible fixture as two titanic football powerhouses lock horns against each other. Bayer Leverkusen will host Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena, and it is expected to be a high-octane affair.

The two Bundesliga clubs are currently battling for crucial points as they stand in the top five of the standings.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently third, while Borussia Dortmund are right behind them in fourth position. The competition will have significant weight as a lot is at stake for both sides.

Solid Bundesliga Fixture Set To Ignite The BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen are coming off strong victories across tournaments as they have secured wins over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Under coach Kasper Hjulmand, the club has had significant success, and its confidence continues to ascend. Bayer's versatility on the pitch has been brilliant, and it will be helpful for them to move ahead in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are also riding strong with a lot of momentum at hand. BVB obliterated Villareal in the European competition, and despite some inconsistency, they remain a formidable side.

Dortmund are expected to have a near full-strength squad, and the club will look to extend their win streak across competitions.

Creativity and discipline will go up against each other when Bayer and BVB lock horns at the BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

At What Time Does The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?