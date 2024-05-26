Published 11:00 IST, May 26th 2024
Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup and completes undefeated domestic double
Granit Xhaka’s early strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Cup final 1-0 over Kaiserslautern for an unbeaten domestic double on Saturday.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lukas Hradecky holds up the trophy while his teammates celebrate winning the German Soccer Cup final match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
11:00 IST, May 26th 2024