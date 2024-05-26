 Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup | Republic World
Published 11:00 IST, May 26th 2024

Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup and completes undefeated domestic double

Granit Xhaka’s early strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Cup final 1-0 over Kaiserslautern for an unbeaten domestic double on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lukas Hradecky holds up the trophy while his teammates celebrate winning the German Soccer Cup final match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin | Image: AP
11:00 IST, May 26th 2024

