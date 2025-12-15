Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Set To Miss Last Game Of Year With Hamstring Injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could miss his team’s last game of the year because of a hamstring tear.

The club said on Monday that the injury to Neuer’s right hamstring was confirmed by a medical examination after the 39-year-old club captain played the entirety of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Mainz. That was a rare case of the unbeaten Bundesliga leader Bayern dropping points.

Bayern said Neuer would be unavailable “for the time being,” without giving further information on the severity of the injury.

