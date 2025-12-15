Updated 15 December 2025 at 14:04 IST
Exclusive/ Lionel Messi Mania In Delhi: Leela Palace Cordoned Off Ahead Of GOAT's Arrival
Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour heads to Delhi with Suarez and de Paul; Leela Palace hotel vacated under tight security as fans await the World Cup winner’s highly anticipated arrival.
The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour will make its final stop in Delhi, and the World Cup winner is set to arrive in the National Capital alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. Fans have huge anticipation over Messi's arrival, who is set to fly from Mumbai to Delhi and kick off the next leg of the tour.
Republic TV can confirm that, ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in the city, the Leela Palace in New Delhi has been entirely vacated.
The on-ground correspondent interacted with the security personnel, who claimed that the entire accommodation facility had been cleared out, with the existing guests being asked to vacate the hotel ahead of the GOAT's arrival.
More to follow…
15 December 2025