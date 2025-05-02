sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Had A Great Time Together': Bayern Munich Sporting Director Confirms Defender Eric Dier Will Leave Club At The End Of Season

Updated May 2nd 2025, 17:19 IST

'Had A Great Time Together': Bayern Munich Sporting Director Confirms Defender Eric Dier Will Leave Club At The End Of Season

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier joined the club in 2024 after leaving English club Tottenham Hotspur.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich are back to their dominant ways in the Bundesliga and are currently on course to win the Bundesliga after missing out on the title in 2024. Bayern Munich currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga points table and have 75 points to their name. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second and have 67 points. Bayern Munich currently hold an 8-point lead in the Bundesliga points table and will be looking to keep their lead and win the Bundesliga title for the 2024-25 season. 

Eric Dier To Join Monaco After 2024-25 Season Ends 

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier is all set to leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 season. According to reports, the English defender is all set to join Ligue 1 side Monaco from next season onwards as the French club is offering him a longer contract and much more playing time then what he gets with the German giants. 

“We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us. He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title,” said Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund. 

Eric Dier joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2024 and has recently started getting playing time with the German club. 

Bayern Munich Within Touching Distance Of Bundesliga Crown 

Bayern Munich are within touching distance of another Bundesliga title as they get ready to take on RB Leipzig on 3rd May 2025. If Bayern Munich manage to secure a win at Leipzig on Saturday, they will be crowned Bundesliga champions with their total points going to 78. 

If Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title, it will be a first title for Eric Dier.  

Published May 2nd 2025, 17:19 IST