All Square Between Inter Milan And Barcelona As Champions League Semi-Final First Leg Ends In 3-3 Draw

With the UEFA Champions League almost at an end, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan met for the semi-final in Barcelona. In the first leg of the semi-final match between the two teams, it ended 3-3 as now all eyes will be on the second leg which will be played in Milan. Both teams were on top of each other in the match as Denzel Dumfries' brace was not enough to get Inter Milan over the line in the first leg. With the second leg to be played at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, both teams will be busy in preparation as it will be important for both teams to win in order to make it to the finals.

Lamine Yamal And Denzel Dumfries Impress For Their Respective Teams

The match started with a quick goal from Inter Milan as they took the lead within the first minute of the match. The goal was scored by Marcus Thuram as Barcelona started trailing from the very start of the match. Denzel Dumfries doubled Inter Milan's lead in the 21st minute. Barcelona in the first half itself started trailing by 2 goals.

Lamine Yamal then decided to take matters into his own hands and cut through a group of Inter Milan players to get Barcelona a goal back in the 24th minute. Ferran Torres got Barcelona's second goal in the 38th minute as the scoreline read 2-2.

In the second half, Dumfries made it a brace for himself as he headed a ball that came off a corner. Barcelona were not far behind as instantly Barcelona got their third goal thanks to Raphinha who hit a powerful shot from distance which Sommer could not stop.

Barcelona Dominate Possession And Shots On Target Against Inter Milan

Barcelona in their match against Inter Milan managed to dominate possession and shots but failed to turn it around into a victory. Barcelona in the match had 72% possession as compared to Inter Milan's 28%. As for shots, Barcelona had 19 shots on target whereas Inter Milan only had 7.