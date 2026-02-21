Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Harry Kane celebrates with Lennard Karl after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, in Bremen | Image: DPA via AP

Matchday 23 brings a thrilling fixture in the German Bundesliga as FC Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The hosts would be keen to extend their lead in the points table and keep themselves well settled in the title race. Eintracht Frankfurt would look to halt their momentum in the competition as the season enters its decisive phase.

FC Bayern Munich have been utterly dominant in the competition so far and are currently atop in the points table, securing 57 points. In the 22 matches they have played, Bayern have secured 18 wins, 3 draws and a loss in the competition.

Harry Kane has been a standout performer for FCB, and the Bavarians' depth has made them one of the most dominant and potent sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sitting in the middle of the table. Despite bearing inconsistency issues, they have been a pretty solid opponent in the Bundesliga. It would be crucial for them to stand up and deliver against the table-toppers in Munich.

Frankfurt have had pulled off upsets in the past, and their style of play could put Bayern to the test. The visiting side would look to exploit any lapses during the game.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will kick off at 08:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match live on TV?

