Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly Match In India?

With the 2025-26 football season about to get underway soon for a number of prominent leagues around the world, there are a number of teams who are playing friendly games in a bid to get up to speed. Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are among these teams.

Bayern, who are the Bundesliga champions, will take on Premier League ‘Big Six’ side Spurs in a friendly match that will see a reunion of sorts for Harry Kane, the former Spurs captain and striker who now plies his trade for the German giants.

And while there is nothing at stake in this match, given it is just a friendly fixture, fans of both teams are keen to catch up on the match as it will be a clash of two titans.

Here we take a look at all of the major live TV and live streaming details, and tell you when and where to watch the exciting game between the Bundesliga and Premier League giants.

Pre-Season Friendly of Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming

When will the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Thursday. The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live TV telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendly match on any of the Indian sports TV channels.

Where to find live streaming of the between Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendly match in India?