Updated 8 February 2026 at 19:16 IST
Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?
Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim in a thrilling Bundesliga Matchday 19 clash at the Allianz Arena. Bayern lead the table with 51 points and chase records, while Hoffenheim aim to test the champions’ dominance.
Matchday 19 in the Bundesliga brings the Bavarian Derby back as FC Bayern Munich is all set to host TSG Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena. The hosts are in red-hot form, while the visiting side is keen to prove its mettle in the competition and pick up an upset over the titans.
Bayern Munich returns home in scintillating form and is at the top of the table with 51 points. They could make history in the upcoming match by breaking the league record for the most number of points and goals in a single season.
FC Bayern's attacking unit has been utterly dominant and is running high in confidence. Competing in front of the home crowd would be thrilling as fans could witness history in the making in Munich.
Hoffenheim are also in great form and have been resilient in their past outings. They have put up a balanced squadthroughout the campaign and would look to exploit any lapses from FCB. They will be put to the test against the FCB's relentless attacking unit in the upcoming fixture.
Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Live Streaming
When Will The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, February 08, 2026.
At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.
Where Will The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match live on TV?
The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
