Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bayern Munich will lock horns with Union St. Gilloise in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on Thursday, January 22.

The match between Bayern Munich and Union St. Gilloise will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Bayern Munich hold the third place on the UCL 2025-26 standings with 15 points from six matches. Munich are unbeaten in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a dominating 5-1 win over RB Leipzig on January 17.

On the other hand, Union St. Gilloise stands in the 30th place in the UCL 2025-26 standings with six points from six matches. In their previous five fixtures, St. Gilloise have clinched three wins and drawn two games. The Belgian club are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over KV Mechelen on January 18.

Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What Time Will The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 Match Start?

The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where Can You Watch The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?