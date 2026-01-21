Chelsea vs Pafos Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Chelsea has the chance to set themselves firmly in the top eight place in the Champions League as they host Cyprus-based club Pafos on January 21, 2026. The surprise defeats of PSG and Manchester City have made things a bit easier for Chelsea as they could seal their spot directly in the Round of 16 in next week's matchday.

Notably, this will be manager Liam Rosenior's Champions League debut, and if the Blues manage to get a win, they will be one of at least five teams on 13 points after seven matches.

Meanwhile, Pafos have been the dark horses of the Champions League so far in the tournament, securing six points in their first six fixtures. Therefore, Pafos will arrive at Stamford Bridge with confidence, as they have already taken points off established European teams like Monaco and Villarreal earlier in the League.

Chelsea vs Pafos Live Streaming Details

When will the Chelsea vs Pafos Champions League Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Pafos Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Where will the match between Chelsea and Pafos be played?

The fixture between Chelsea and Pafos will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London.

What time will the Champions League fixture begin?

The Champions League match between Chelsea and Pafos will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Chelsea and Pafos in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the match between Chelsea and Pafos in India?