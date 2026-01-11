Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Bayern Munich will aim to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they take on Wolfsburg on Sunday. Bayern are eight points adrift of Borussia Dortmund and can go 11 points clear of the Black And Ywllow aith a win at Allianz Arena.

The winter break worked wonders for Bayern, as the likes of Manuel Neuer stepped up their recovery process and have become available for this match. Alphonso Davies has managed to remain injury-free since returning in December, and he will be in contention to feature.

Jamal Musiala has started training on the grass, but Vincent Kompany is unlikely to take any risk with the youngster.

Wolfsburg have had an inconsistent campaign so far. But interim coach Daniel Bauer has managed to steady the boat by guiding the team to two wins in the last four matches. Wolfsburg are set to be without many of their key players, but they will definitely fancy their chances on enemy turf.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday.

Where Will the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

At What Time Will the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will start at 10 PM IST.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Match Live On TV?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match live on Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga Match?