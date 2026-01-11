FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Spanish Super Cup Final Match In India?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players scuffle during the last El Clasico in La Liga | Image: AP

Spanish Super Cup 2025-2026: FC Barcelona will square off against Real Madrid in the final match of the ongoing Spanish Super Cup 2025-2026, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, on Monday, January 12.

The match between the two heavyweights will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Monday, January 12.

Though Madrid holds the historical advantage, the Supercopa stage has belonged to Barcelona in recent years. The 263rd competitive El Clásico is set to unfold, with Madrid entering as winners of the October La Liga showdown, but mindful of having dropped two of the last three Supercup finals to their Catalan rivals.

FC Barcelona are in their top form currently, staying unbeaten in their previous five matches. The Catalans have confirmed their spot in the finals after a dominating 5-0 win over Athletic Club on January 8. Meanwhile, in the La Liga 2025-2026 standings, Barcelona hold the top spot with 49 points from 19 matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. Los Blancos are coming into the finals after a 2-1 win over their arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid, on January 9. In the La Liga 2025-2026 standings, Real Madrid hold the second spot with 45 points from 19 matches.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Final Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final match will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What Time Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final Match Start?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final Match On Live TV?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?