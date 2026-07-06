Belgium Given Permission to Appeal 'Controversial' FIFA Ruling On Folarin Balogun Ban Ahead Of RO16 Encounter

Belgium have been granted the rights to challenge FIFA's ruling against the one-game ban handed to the USA's Folarin Balogun. Balogun was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was due to serve an automatic one-game ban as per the FIFA regulations. But on Sunday, FIFA announced Balogun's ban has been suspended and he is eligible to face Belgium in a Round of 16 match in Seattle.

The decision sent shockwaves and the Belgian FA came up with a strong statement criticising FIFA. As per The Athletic, the Royal Belgian Football Association has lodged a formal appeal to FIFA. Both Belgian and USA Soccer will make submissions to FIFA with less than 24 hours left for the tie.

Earlier, the RBFA issued a statement stating that they are also exploring legal options against the move. "The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time).

"FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction.

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“However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”



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