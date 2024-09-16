sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:18 IST, September 16th 2024

Bellingham, Tchouaméni and Militão available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener

Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni will be available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener after not playing in the Spanish league this weekend, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Real Madrid players in training
Real Madrid players in training | Image: AP
23:18 IST, September 16th 2024