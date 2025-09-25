Kolkata Derby Set To Ignite Super Cup As AIFF Unveils Draw, East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Paired In Group A

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Gant have been clubbed in Group A in the Super Cup as AIFF has unveiled the draw on Thursday. The Super Cup will kick off on October 25 in Goa, and 16 teams will take part in the competition.

Except for Odisha FC, all the other Indian Super League clubs agreed to join the Super Cup, while four teams from the I-League will also feature in the competition. The much-anticipated Kolkata derby is all set to be held on October 21, while the group stage will conclude on November 6. The draw took place virtually, and AIFF is expected to reveal the full fixtures on a later date.

Super Cup 2025 Group Draw

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, Real Kashmir FC.

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi.

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala.

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League, AIFF decided to conduct the Super Cup ahead of the ISL this season. The winners of the Super Cup will be awarded a place in the AFC Champions League Two.

Defending champions FC Goa are in Group B alongside Durand Cup champions NorthEast United. Top teams from each of the four groups will qualify directly to the semifinals.

KPMG Hired To Determine AIFF's Commercial Rights

AIFF announced that KPMG will manage the sale of their commercial rights. As ordered by the Supreme Court, AIFF completed the process of Request for Quotation under the supervision of the Bid Evaluation Committee. BEC was headed by Hon’ble Mr. Justice L. Nageswara Rao and also had AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Kesvaran Murugasu.

Due to the Master Rights Agreement standoff, FSDL has put a hold on ISL 2025-26 for the time being.