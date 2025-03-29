Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Quarter-Final Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC will square off against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 quarter-final match at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 29. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts have conceded just one defeat in their previous five fixtures. On the other hand, Mumbai have clinched just one win in their past five matches. Bengaluru will definitely have a home advantage in the upcoming match. But only time will tell who will win the crucial fixture.

Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 quarter-final match in Australia?