Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Chennai Ahead Of Brazil Legends Vs India-All Stars Clash, Chennaiyin FC Shares Video

Football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho landed at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday, March 29, ahead of the exhibition match between Brazil Legends and India-All Stars. The most-awaited game will be played in Chennai on Sunday, March 30.

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC took to their official social media handle to share the clip of Ronaldinho arriving in Chennai and captioned it, “An airport run we’d never thought we’d make.” In the video, it can be seen that Ronaldinho was greeted by a few fans at the airport.

Watch The Video Here

Ronaldinho is known for always carrying a smile on his face. He had a remarkable football career. The legendary footballer joined FC Barcelona in 2003 at the young age of 23. Ronaldinho played five seasons with the Catalan-based club, winning La Liga twice and UEFA Champions League once. In 2008, he joined AC Milan, leaving FC Barcelona.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Will Host The Exhibition Match Between Legends of Brazil and India-All Stars

Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the match between Legends of Brazil and India-All Stars. FIFA World Cup winners like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Cafu will be taking field for the Brazil Legends. The Brazilian side will also consist of other legends like Gilberto Silva, Edmilson, Kleberson, Ricardo Oliveira, Cacapa, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Paulo Sergio, Heurelho Gomes, Diego Gil, Jorginho, Amaral, Lucio, Alex Ferro, Junior, Giovanni, Viola and Marcelo. Legendary coach Dunga will sit in the dugout for the Legends of Brazil side.