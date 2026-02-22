Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Bengaluru FC will look forward to maintaining their perfect start to the ISL 2025-26 season as they host NorthEast United at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 22, 2026. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are burdened by their poor record against the Bengaluru side, having not won a single game against them since 2018.

Bengaluru FC enter the match with strong momentum from their 2-0 win against Sporting Club Delhi last week, with goals from Shivashakti and Sunil Chhetri providing them an ideal start to the season. NorthEast United, on the other hand, arrive at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to forget the 3-0 defeat to East Bengal on Monday.

The Highlanders will be aiming to break their poor record against Bengaluru with a win and three points on the board.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will take place on Sunday, February 22.

Where will the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United take place?

The ISL fixture between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United start?

The ISL fixture between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will start from 05:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United ISL match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United?