Bernardo Silva Close To Joining Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho’s Influence Key In Transfer Talks: Report
Star Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-2027 season.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Manchester City and Portuguese star Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Real Madrid ahead of the 2026–27 season.
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Bernardo Silva All Set To Join Real Madrid
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club and the midfielder have reached a full agreement, though no official confirmation has been issued by either party. Reports suggest the deal was finalized within just 36 hours of negotiations.
In the race to sign the 31-year-old, Real Madrid secured a decisive victory over arch-rivals FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Although Silva had been linked with both clubs, once Madrid entered the picture, he quickly chose his future destination.
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Bernardo Silva's Contract With City Ends In June
Silva's contract with Manchester City will end at the end of June, and the 31-year-old is set to start a new chapter in Spain.
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In the last few years, Silva has emerged as a crucial player for Manchester City. The 31-year-old had controlled the midfield and helped City win a prestigious trophy.
He will be leaving the English club after nine years. During his tenure, Silva helped City win six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. The star midfielder has contributed to 153 goals for Manchester City and also holds the reputation as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.
Silva has played 460 matches for Manchester City from July 2017 to June 2026, scoring 76 goals.
Reports also claimed that Silva will be signing a two-year contract with Real Madrid, and it was Jose Mourinho who played a key role in the transfer talks.
After a horrendous 2025-2026 season, Real Madrid signed Jose Mourinho as their new coach. Los Blancos confirmed the signing of Mourinho on June 11.
Currently, Silva will be seen in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he will be representing Portugal. Since his debut in January 2015, he has earned 109 caps and scored 14 goals for the national team.