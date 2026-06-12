Meet Gilberto Mora, Mexico Wonderkid Who Breaks 96-Year-Old FIFA World Cup Record On Debut vs South Africa

Mexico opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in style with a roaring win against South Africa at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium. A few youngsters arrive at the FIFA World Cup on the back of vast expectations, and Mexico's Gilberto Mora remains one of the brightest prospects in the tournament. The 17-year-old shattered records as he etched his name forever in the books.

As Mora stepped into the field in the second half, he became the youngest player ever to appear for Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. At 17 years, 240 days, he broke a 96-year-old record to set things alight in the World Cup on the opening day. He already became Mexico's youngest-ever debutant last year.

Who Is Mexico Sensation Gilberto Mora?

Mora is regarded as one of the finest talents to have emerged from Latin American soil and happens to be the youngest player in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite attracting interest from European clubs, Mora signed a new three-year deal with Xolos de Tijuana and will also wear the number 10 jersey from next season.

A release clause has reportedly been included in the deal, which will be mutually beneficial for both the player and the club. Primarily an attacking midfielder, Mora can also operate on the left and can also be deployed as a centre forward. In the 2025-26 season, the youngster has been involved in 7 goals.

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His rapid rise through Club Tijuana prompted Mexico coach Javier Aguirre to take note of his talent, and he included him in his World Cup squad. Under Aguirre's guidance, Mora is expected to get ample game time, which would help him to nail down a spot in the starting lineup on a regular basis.

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