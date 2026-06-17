Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid On Two-Year Deal Hours Before Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener
Manchester City great Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a two-year contract.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Manchester City great Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.
The Portugal international is one of the most decorated players in City’s history, winning many major trophies including six Premier Leagues and one Champions League. He made 460 appearances and scored 76 goals during a nine-year stint with the club.
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In his final season in the north of England, Silva won both the English League Cup and the FA Cup. He is currently playing at the World Cup with Portugal.
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His trophy haul includes three FA Cups, five League Cup successes, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal.
“Real Madrid C. F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028,” Madrid said in a statement.
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The 31-year-old midfielder joined from Monaco in 2017.